WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several fire departments were called to the scene of an old PNC Bank on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard for a fire.

Firefighters arrived to a smoky scene before they began battling the fire.

According to officials, the fire was contained to the underside portion of the roof in the drive-through area.









The cause of the fire is still under investigation but on scene reports say it is believed to be electrical.