WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire departments responded to the Days Inn in Wilkes-Barre for a reported fire.

Wikles-Barre City Police along with various fire departments were called to the Days Inn in the 700 block of Kidder Street behind IHOP for a fire alarm around 1:00 p.m.

Wilkes Barre City Fire Chief Delaney tells 28/22 News, the owners of the hotel told crews where the fire was and they found one room with heavy fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire to one room out and subsequently searched the rest of the building to make sure no one was inside and that the fire didn’t spread.

A fire investigator will be called to the scene to determine the cause.