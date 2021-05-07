Multiple properties affected by fire in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Multiple crews were called to a fire on the 100 block Dana Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 8:30 Friday morning. Crews from Kingston, Nanticoke and Wilkes-Barre are all on scene.

The crews fought the fire for over an hour, they are working to control hotspots at this time.

The fire is reported to have affected three properties. No injuries were reported and the departments are working to piece together how many residents were impacted.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is being investigated by the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.