Multiple crews on scene of Lackawanna County fire

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Carbondale.

Firefighters responded to Lower Powderly Street just after 9:30 this morning. Thick, dark smoke could be seen from miles away. Fifteen fire companies worked to extinguish the flames.







Crews on the scene told Eyewitness News that more than 100 tires are on fire. Officials said the fire is now “under control” but it’s “not out”.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to follow the latest developments.