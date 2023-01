WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters are battling a Wilkes-Barre house fire on Monday morning.

Crews can be seen working through heavy smoke inside a three-story home in the 200 block of New Hancock Street around 9:20 a.m.

At this time, the lower half of the house appears heavily damaged. It is unclear how many people lived in the home or if anyone has been injured.

Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it is released.