DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a heavy smokehouse fire in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.

Fighters responded to the 700 block of Beechwood Drive in Dickson City for a house fire around 1:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News crews saw dozens of people stand by and watched as multiple firefighters battled a fire that engulfed the entirety of the attached garage and extended into the home.

Throop Bureau Fire Chief Andy Hegedus said one person was home at the time and she escaped unharmed, her husband was not home at the time.

Chief Hegedus stated the fire started to extend to the neighbor’s house however, firefighters stopped it before it did extensive damage but the bushes lining the property and some fencing was damaged.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say the garage is at a complete loss which firefighters believe is where the fire started.

State Police Fire Marshall on the scene is investigating the cause of the fire. Dickson City, Eynon, Blakely, Peckville, Jessup, and Olyphant Fire Departments responded.