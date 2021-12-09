Multiple crashes tie up section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

FRAILEY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 is down to one lane in Schuylkill County Thursday morning after two crashes that occurred on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 81 south by mile marker 113 where the left lane is currently closed for morning commuters.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, this all started with a crash that occurred around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, by mile marker 108 that involved one vehicle.

There has been no word on if there were any injuries at this time.

A second crash involving two tractor-trailers happened Wednesday evening a few miles down from the first by mile marker 113.

Pennsylvania state police say this crash resulted in two fatalities.

A PennDOT worker on the scene described the crash, saying there was nothing left of one of the tractor-trailers.

Crews have removed both vehicles and to open one lane, but the left lane remains closed on I-81 south.