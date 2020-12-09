Multiple crashes in Lackawanna County due to snow, no injuries reported

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The snow is really coming down this morning.

Police are blocking the roads and there are a few semi trucks waiting to continue driving. We’re being told they’re waiting on PennDOT.

We spoke with a PennDOT representative and they said the roads were not pre-treated, but they have over 200 snow plows working in our area right now. This isn’t the only place we’re seeing slick roads.

There have been several crashes across our area this morning. In Jessup, a pickup truck slid into an embankment off Casey Highway.

No injuries were reported, but it did cause lane restrictions.

Also on the Casey Highway, in Jermyn, a pickup truck towing a trailer ran into the median — also no injuries reported there.

Three cars were involved in an accident on the Central Scranton Expressway — no injuries reported.

There are also several multi-vehicle accidents on Pittston Ave. inbound around the 1900 and 2000 block.

Take extra caution this morning and going into the afternoon as we continue to see snowfall causing safety issues across our area.

PennDOT says those traveling certain highways will see reduced speed limits. Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County and Susquehanna County, Interstate 84 in Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike Counties, and Interstate 380 in Lackawanna County are all reduced to 45 mph.

Eyewitness News will bring you continuous coverage of the weather and conditions as they progress.