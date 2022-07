SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials told Eyewitness News a man crashed into seven cars in the parking lot of the Geisinger Medical Labs in Scranton.

First responders on the scene said a man was coming down the hill in the parking lot around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and hit several vehicles that were parked.





Investigators said no one involved was injured.

As of right now, first responders are unsure as to why the man crashed into the vehicles.