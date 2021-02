KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire has broken out and has enveloped several homes in Luzerne County.

The fire was first reported just before 1 am on Eley Street in Kingston.

One home has been fully knocked down while a second is also damaged. A third home might also have been affected.

Multiple crews have responded to the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.