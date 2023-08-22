HAZELTON CITY, LUZERN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazelton City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the department stated the fire started at an apartment complex on North Wyoming Street in Hazelton City.

Photos from Greater Hazleton News 8 Facebook

According to the Hazelton City Fire Department, the building impacted by the fire had five to six apartments and everyone living there got out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping the people that have been displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire is not known and it remains under investigation.