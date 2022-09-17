WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The 5th Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival stepped off Saturday morning in the Diamond City.

Cultures from all over the world are being celebrated through costumes, live entertainment, and food. Eyewitness News spoke with two men who have taken part in this yearly event since it started.

“The parade, the food, the music, the people, you meet all kinds of people from all over the world. Also, I want to send a salutation for the police force, downtown, the police in Wilkes-Barre, they’re always active here, they always surrounding the area, protecting us. I give a shout-out to and my hats off, to them. Thank you, thank you Wilkes-Barre,” said Jose Roman and Mario Velasquez.

The theme of this year’s multicultural celebration is “We Belong.”

The event is only one day, so if you would like to see attend the event go down to Public Square until 7 p.m.