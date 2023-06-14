SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police release information on a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that killed a 20-year-old man.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 6 troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Milford Road in Smithfield Township around 8:40 p.m.

Police say a motorcycle driven by William Hill, 20, of East Stroudsburg, was traveling on the roadway when a car entered his lane and hit him. The impact caused Hill to dismount from the motorcycle, launch in the air, and land on the roadway.

Hill received medical treatment from EMS and was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he later died from his injuries.