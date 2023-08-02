PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a motorcycle rider was killed and a passenger was severely injured after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31 around 6:40 p.m., troopers were called to a crash that occurred on Purdytown Turnpike in Wayne County.

Police say a motorcycle, driven by Richard Chmelik, 61, of Bethany, tried to pass a car as it was turning left into a driveway.

The motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the car and both Chmelik and a passenger on the motorcycle were taken to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, PSP stated.

Chmelik later died from the injuries he sustained in the crash, the passenger’s current condition is unknown at this time.