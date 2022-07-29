YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One adult and three children have died after a farm tractor rollover crash in York County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident at the Otter Creek Recreation Area has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicopters, according to PennDOT.

The accident was originally reported by officials as a horse and buggy crash, but is now confirmed to have involved a farm tractor.

The road is closed in both directions between Gamblers Boat Yard, Indian Steps Road, Sawmill Road, and Lower River Road.

The number of vehicles and individuals involved is not known at this time.