LAKE HARMONY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to 511PA.com a multi-vehicle crash has closed a three-mile section of Interstate 80 eastbound.

The 511PA Statewide Twitter page reported the crash and lane closures on Monday at 1:51 a.m. The interstate is closed between Exit 274 PA 534 and Exit 277 PA 940/Pennsylvania Turnpike I-476.

Information regarding how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured has not yet been released.

There is no word on how long the section of I-80 eastbound will be closed.