WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a multi-vehicle crash, PennDOT announced the temporary closure of Interstate 80 Westbound and a detour being put into place.

Interstate 80 Westbound is closed in Luzerne County at mile marker 267.4 due to a crash late Monday night at about 10:30 p.m., PennDOT said.

According to PennDOT, An orange detour is in place for all vehicles at this current time.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 273, follow the detour, and return to Interstate 80 Westbound at Exit 262.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more details as they become available.

Drivers can check the road conditions and closures on 511PA.com.