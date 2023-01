SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release from PennDOT there were lane restrictions on Interstate 81 Northbound after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near mile marker 183 and traffic began to back up around mile marker 178.

Courtesy: 511PA.com

As of 9:30, all lanes have reopened, but drivers should expect residual traffic.

For the latest information regarding traffic and roadway conditions, check 511PA.com.