Multi-vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-81 north

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WHTM) — A multiple-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

According to PennDOT’s traffic control center, the call about the accident came in during the time a snow squall was moving through the area and is being referred to as a pile-up.

The multi-vehicle crash is on I-81 northbound between Exit 138: PA 309 – MCADOO/TAMAQUA and 1 mile NORTH of Exit 141: PA 424 – GREATER HAZLETON. All lanes closed.



PennDOT has also stated the road will be closed for a long length of time because of the crash.

This is a developing story.