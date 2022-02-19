Multi-vehicle accident shuts down portion of I-81 north

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WHTM) — A multiple-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

According to PennDOT’s traffic control center, the call about the accident came in during the time a snow squall was moving through the area and is being referred to as a pile-up.

The multi-vehicle crash is on I-81 northbound between Exit 138: PA 309 – MCADOO/TAMAQUA and 1 mile NORTH of Exit 141: PA 424 – GREATER HAZLETON. All lanes closed.

PennDOT has also stated the road will be closed for a long length of time because of the crash.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos