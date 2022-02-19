Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 north

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multiple-vehicle accident shut down a large section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

According to PennDOT, the crash occurred during a snow squall moving across the area around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash is on I-81 northbound between exit 138: PA 309 in the Mcadoo/Tamaqua area and 1 mile north of exit 141: PA 424 in the greater Hazleton area. All lanes closed are currently closed at this time.

PennDOT stated the road will be closed for an unknown estimated time due to the crash. The southbound lanes on I-81 are open.

This is a developing story we will keep you up to date with the latest as it is released.