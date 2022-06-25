PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-crash occurred in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon sending three to the hospital.

According to crews, EMS responders were on the scene of a wreck in Plymouth near Turkey Hill on West Main Street.

A witness told Eyewitness News three cars were involved in the crash including one which flipped onto its roof.





Crews say three people were taken away to the hospital, and one person was ejected from a vehicle. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

West Main Street remains closed from Eno Street to Gaylord Avenue.





This is a developing story we will update you with the latest as it is released.