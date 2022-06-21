BULTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police a high-speed chase that began in Luzerne County lasted more than 25 miles.

State police say they stopped 34-year-old Sean Taylor on the South Hunter Highway on Monday around 4:00 in the morning. While troopers conducted the traffic stop they say Taylor was suspected to be under the influence.

Police say when they asked Taylor to step out of the car he refused and took off at a high rate of speed. Troopers say the chase lasted more than 25 miles and went through Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties.

The chase ended on Interstate 81 southbound in Mahanoy Township when Taylor tried to take exit 124 at “excessive speeds,” police say.

After crashing the car, Taylor then fled on foot towards a wooded area, police say they caught up to him and took him into custody.

Taylor was denied bail and is being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility.