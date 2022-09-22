CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — What’s in a color, or colors? That’s the question at the center of a controversy involving a fence in the Borough of Conyngham.

What started as a neighborhood dispute has turned into a larger issue involving support, or lack of support for the gay community.







Eyewitness News talks with the neighbors who are at odds over the color of the fence. The neighbor who painted the fence is also questioning the position taken by Conyngham Borough officials.



Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story coming up tonight on Eyewitness News.