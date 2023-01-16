TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

Monroe County Communication Center confirms with Eyewitness News that multiple crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles that happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-80 near mile marker 291.7

The coroner is on the scene investigating the crash along with Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Forensic Unit.

Details are limited on how many cars were involved in the crash and if anyone has been injured at this time.

The road is not completely closed and traffic is moving at a slow pace. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.