MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is advising drivers that both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound will closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT, both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound and the left passing lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 due to the crash in Montour County.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11, and 42. The eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours.

PennDOT says drivers should be alert, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.

For more information on the current road closures head to 511PA.