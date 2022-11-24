BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three cars lose control on I-476 causing multiple injuries and a dog was struck walking on the roadway last week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 16 around 1:00 p.m., a car was traveling on I-476 south in the right lane when it suddenly lost control.

Police say the car hit the guide rail, traveled across both lanes, struck the concrete barrier, and came to a rest partially in the right lane.

As a result, investigators said a second car traveling in the right lane was unable to stop in time and hit the coroner of the first car, and traveled into the left lane.

A third car traveling in the left lane tried to avoid the second car, struck a dog in the roadway, and immediately hit the second car, coming to a rest after hitting the concrete barrier.

Three people were injured in the crash, a 34-year-old woman, and two men ages 18 and 55. Their conditions are unknown at this time.