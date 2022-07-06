STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 causes traffic to back up for miles.

The Monroe County Communication Center stated there are reports of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 306.





According to Eyewitness News crews on scene, it appears that trucks and a passenger vehicle were involved in the crash. Traffic is backed up for miles including in downtown Stroudsburg.

There is no word on if anyone was injured or what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.