TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Schuylkill county, several buildings are in ruins after a multi-alarm fire.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in Tamaqua.

It started on the 100 block of West Broad Street and jumped to a few buildings.

911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness News no one was hurt and that the Red Cross is now helping fire victims.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.