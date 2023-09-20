SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Families in our region continue to pick up the pieces after the devastating effects of the September 9 storms.

On Thursday, an event will be held for those effected in Lackawanna County.

Lackawanna County EMA and 911, in conjunction with PEMA, and are setting up a Multi-Agency Resource Center to help anyone or any business that was affected by the intense storm and discuss the next steps

The event will take place at the Chinchilla Fire Hose Company Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be more than eight agencies there to assist anyone who needs help and to answer questions, including the Attorney Generals Office, Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Lackawanna County Department of Health.

“So they’ll have access to volunteers that might be able to help them clean up theyll have access to pretty much the questions that theyve had regarding their insurance regarding where the process goes from here about trying to get a declaration for funds nothing is guaranteed but this is part of the process,” said Lackawanna County Department of Emergency Director Thomas Taylor.

In addition, the county is partnering with Colts to provide transportation for anyone who needs it from Scranton, Newtown Township and Dalton.

The designated pick up locations for each are as follows for Thursday and Friday:

For the Scranton area, there will be two pick up locations; one at Keyser Valley Community Center from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the other location will be at the Toyota of Scranton from 10:20 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. Then from 10:40 a.m. to 5:40 p.m., the buses will return back to those locations every hour from the fire house.

For residents in Dalton, the pickup location will be at the Dalton Do It Center from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Then from 10:30 to 5:30 the buses will return back to center every hour from the fire house.

For Newtown Township, pick up will be at the Newton Recreational Center from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To go back home, buses will pick up from the fire house from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.