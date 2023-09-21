SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The storms several weeks ago are continuing to have a big impact on people and businesses in our region.

On Thursday, Lackawanna County EMA, 911, and PEMA hosted the first of three Multi-Agency Resource Centers.

Many people stopped by the Chinchilla Fire Hose Company to talk with a variety of representatives about resources that may be available to them to recover from the flood, the questions being asked included insurance coverage, available grants, cleaning supplies, and getting help in filling out the PEMA damage assessment form.

“If somebody lost their birth certificate, driver’s license the state is here to help provide that right on the spot,” said Lackawanna County EMA Director Thomas Taylor.

“People do care and they aren’t making them fend for themselves, so I think it’s very important that everyone comes down that were affected, if it was one inch of water, half inch of water in your home, your drywall is damaged, if you had to buy a broom, come down and document it because we have to meet the threshold, we have to show the damages to the government to get reimbursed,” said Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn.

If you were not able to make it to the center Thursday, the Chinchilla Fire Hose Company is hosting another one Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.