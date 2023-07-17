SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A little boy and his popular hairstyle will soon be competing on the national level to become the next mullet champion, but before taking part in the competition he held a lemonade stand to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Monday, 5-year-old Kamden Cunningham, nicknamed “The Kammander” from Pennsylvania held a lemonade stand to help raise money for the competition.

Donations went towards Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation.

Kamden got his new “do” from his older brother who decided to take a pair of nose hair trimmers to his long curly hair. His mom, Kelsey, then decided to give him the mullet style when Kamden still wanted his long locks.

Kelsey, a professional photographer, used her skills to help raise money for her son.

“I was not a fan of it, but it grew on me and he totally rocks it so I guess I’m a fan of the Mullet now,” said Kelsey Cunningham, Kamden’s Mom.

“We saw they are selling candy and lemonade and juice and stuff to raise money and we just ran to the car and grabbed a handful of change to through it because every little bit helps,” added Jody Kraynak.

Round two of the competition is on Thursday where Kamden will compete against 1-4-year-olds, 5-8-year-olds, and 9-12-year-olds.