SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One little local celebrity held an event Wednesday to see some of his biggest fans while also raising money for a good cause.

NEPA’s very own “Mullet Boy” put on a fundraiser as he continues his journey in the USA Mullet Championships.

Kamden “The Kammander” Cunningham continued his fundraising efforts to give back to veterans while competing with his famous mullet.

The USA Mullet Competition not only focuses on great hair but donates all proceeds to United States Military Veterans.

For northeastern Pennsylvania’s youngest local celebrity, the first thing many notice about Kamden is the hair on his head.

“Got his haircut by accident by his brother, so he loved the mullet style so what he did was say, ‘Mom, can I please have that mullet from the picture?’ so ever since then he’s been all excited and he’s enjoying the ride,” said Kamden’s grandfather Joseph Cunningham.

“Kids his age don’t really have haircuts like that, so it’s pretty uncommon. He has the curls and it’s down to the middle of his back, so it looks good and it catches attention,” said Steven Tippins, a barber at Tipp the Barber.

Kamden’s mullet has made it to the top 25 of the kids’ USA Mullet Championships. But, his famous locks are raising more than just looks.

“They wanted to bring that factor, just a mullet competition, but they also wanted to do something with a bigger cause behind it so they decided hey, let’s give it to Jared Allen’s homes for wounded warriors,” said Kamden’s mom, Kelsey Cunningham.

All donations made during the competition benefit veterans.

On Wednesday, Kamden and his family raised money with dunk tanks, haircuts, and selfie stations where even Allegrucci got in on the fun.

“We just love the fact that we get to give back because my father-in-law’s a veteran, so it gives us a bigger purpose and he’s getting a side of everything that it’s like, “Oh, okay we’re doing this for fun but we’re also helping other people in the process,” said Kelsey.

Kamden’s grandfather has been along for his grandson’s journey since the beginning and remembers how important hairstyles have always been, even in the military.

“It’s kind of ironic because when I was in the military back in 1975, one of the most things I always remember is getting your first haircut. We’d all have long hair down to our shoulders, we’d come out with no hair,” said Joseph.

Kamden’s barber says the “Kammander” has rules of his own before he lets anyone’s hands on his curls.

“He will not let me cut anything but the sides, so it’s gotta be at least two and a half years now that he’s been growing it,” said Tippins.

The longer Kamden continues to grow it, the longer he can continue to give back through the power of the mullet.