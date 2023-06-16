MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The indictments have the small community of Mount Carmel reeling Friday night.

Many in Mt. Carmel told us they were shocked to hear the news that three people who took an oath to protect them are accused of abusing that power.

Others say they’re not surprised.

Several Mt. Carmel area residents we spoke with say, they’re not surprised at charges filed against the three officers.

They say it’s an abuse of power and it forces some in the community to mistrust the men and women assigned to protect them.

“It’s about time they finally did something because these cops are out of control, what’s worse than one corrupt cop three corrupt cops? It’s about time because they are here to serve the public not to beat them up,” said Michele, a resident of Mt. Carmel Township.

Tiffany Mulvehill said that when something like this happens right in your own town it makes you concerned for your family and children.

“You know, we should be feeling safe as parents and as people of this community, we shouldn’t feel scared of the cops. They are here to serve and protect that is the oath that they take and that is the oath that they should uphold,” explained Mulevhill.

But others say they’re confident those in charge will turn things around and bring trust back to their police force.

“I know not all the cops are bad I met a couple of decent ones and some of the new ones are pretty decent. I imagine they will revamp the police station go through it thoroughly and make sure everyone is good so that makes me feel better and that means they are actually going to do their job,” added Destry Cavada the resident of Mount Carmel Township.

Eyewitness News reached out to Mount Carmel borough officials for comment on the indictment including the police chief, mayor, and borough manager. We have not heard back.

Eyewitness News is still working on the story and we will have more information in the days ahead.