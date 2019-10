(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A messy clean-up in Schuylkill County Friday morning, when a truck spilled excess ingredients for pierogies.

Skook News is reporting containers spilled off the truck on Route 9-24 between Shenandoah and Gilberton around 5-am. The truck was leaving Mrs. T’s plant.

Tons of pierogies ingredients spilled onto the roadway. The driver didn’t realize it was happening, and continued driving, spilling more. No one was injured in the spill or clean-up.