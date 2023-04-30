SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An iconic figure in the history of West Scranton sports passed away Sunday.

His name was Anthony DeNunzio, but most people knew him by his nickname “Tippy”.

He began serving as waterboy for the west scranton high school football team in 1950 before eventually becoming the equipment manager, a position he held for 54 years before retiring in 2019.

Eyewitness News received word Sunday night that Tippy passed away Sunday.

Mr. West Scranton, Anthony “Tippy” DeNunzio, was 85.