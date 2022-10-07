HAZELTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The MPB Community Players will stage a production of The Wizard of Oz at the Hazelton One Community Center on October 14, 15, and 16.

The show will adapt the 1939 Wizard of Oz movie and feature several of the film’s beloved musical numbers, including “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and “The Merry Old Land of Oz.”

The cast is comprised of children and adults alike bringing L. Frank Baum’s colorful cast of characters to life.

“We are very happy to be working once again with the Hazleton Integration Project for this production. Together, we are putting together a fun, family friendly show, that everyone will enjoy,” said Co-director and MPB Artistic Director Matt Seamon.

Rounding out the cast is Swayze the dog in the role of Toto. Toto, as well as the rest of the characters, will be available for photographs after the show.

“Our directorial staff has watched in amazement as the children have grown as performers in the short two months of rehearsal. They have truly put their hearts into their performance, dancing and singing along with all the numbers. The audience is sure to love watching them onstage,” described Co-Director and Producer Judiann McGrogan.

The performances will be at 7:00 p.m. on October 14, and 15 and at 2:00 on October 16. Reserved seating will cost $8 for adults and $5 for children, while tickets at the door will cost $7 for adults and $4 for children. For information on purchasing tickets, call (570) 459-5076, email mcgroganj@gmail.com, or visit the MPB Community Players’ Facebook.