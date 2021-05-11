Moving forward: examining labor shortage and unemployment issues

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania currently stands at 7.4%. When you factor in it was above 16% around this time last year, you’d think things are looking up.

Plenty of people have been able to get back to work and the State Bureau of Labor & Industry is revamping its unemployment and pandemic assistance online system to better serve eligible Pennsylvanians.

But Christine Ngo, Assistant professor of economics at Bucknell University, says the labor force has shifted as the pandemic forced many to look for better paying, benefited, and stable employment.

She also says that people face various hurdles from childcare to drug and medical issues, and indicates that there has been a communication breakdown between government programs already in place, which can be used to find more than suitable candidates for employment.

“There has to be a new social contract between the employer and the employee and I think the starting point will be that the employer should expect that their role will be expanded in the near future,” Ngo says. “As long as the relationship between workers and employers continues to be a transactional relationship, this labor shortage is here to stay.”

By ‘transactional,’ she explained further that employers should be gearing up to more fully support potential employees as opposed to just pay them.

As for the argument that $300 incentives are fueling the labor shortage, both Ngo and L&I indicate that there are ways for people to work part-time and collect for some of those jobs we’ve seen shortages for, and Ngo specifically says that in most cases, the wages earned would greatly outweigh any government assistance.