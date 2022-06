EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Remembering those killed by an impaired driver and taking steps to prevent future tragedies.

The mission of the moving DUI memorial. The memorial contains the names of thousands of Pennsylvanians killed in DUI-related crashes.





A special event was held at the Luzerne County Courthouse. Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on the story coming up in later editions of Eyewitness News.