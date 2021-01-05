Movie theaters cautious to open after 2nd shutdown

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Some statewide restrictions have been lifted, but some businesses aren’t rushing to open the doors just yet.

The movie theater industry employs thousands and entertains so many more.

The struggle over the course of this pandemic has been financial strain versus safety in welcoming in customers.

As we’ve all been masking up and staying home to different extents, many entertainment staples have been hit hard.

That being said, over the course of the last week and change, a stimulus package has been signed that will give various theater companies different amounts of relief.

One thing we’ve seen on different levels of theaters is no rush to the turnstiles.

The Berwick Theater and many independent ones like it will need to see more stabilized business to keep the doors open beyond a vaccine.

Most chain theaters are staying closed just a bit longer as Caitlin Piper of Cinemark says, to make sure they can thoroughly address any precautions, re-opening in a pandemic for a second time.

“For the past year has been really difficult for every business, and the movie theater business is no different. And ultimately, the health and safety of our employee’s guests, and communities is a top priority. So, of course, we’re always going to follow local mandates and local health ordinances to make sure that that is the most important thing that we’re doing right now. To make sure that.”

Not all local movie theaters are postponing the reopening.

Those really itching to get out of the house and head to the silver screen are just going to need to look up, online, or call ahead to see what theaters are open and what’s playing.

With different types of theaters, there’s different help, but talking with representatives from large corporate ones to the most local, independent operators?

The emphasis has been on different safety measures so customers can feel safe coming back out to catch a blockbuster or a classic.