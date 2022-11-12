NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital.

These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township.

Photo courtesy of Colby Bognar Sugarloaf Twp Fire Photo courtesy of Colby Bognar Sugarloaf Twp Fire

It all started with a dispatch Saturday morning around 3 o’clock to the scene of a previous, unrelated crash.

Once the two troopers from the Hazleton barracks were on the scene, police say a tractor-trailer crashed into their SUV while they were inside.

Both troopers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

While we do not know if this was a case of the tractor-trailer driver failing to slow down and move over.

“Unfortunately we are still seeing cars not obeying the law, it could be for a variety of reasons,” explained Jessica Ruddy, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 4.

PennDOT spokesperson Jessica Ruddy says this is an opportunity to remind drivers of the move-over law.

It requires drivers in emergency areas to move over to a lane farther away. Those who can not must slow down to at least 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

“It’s almost common sense. Try to get away from the scene of an accident or a disabled vehicle on the side of the road. There are penalties and fines that go along with this so it’s not just a slap on the wrist,” Ruddy told Eyewitness News.

There are many instances of drivers who do not slow down and move over, like earlier this year when a Michigan State Trooper was injured after a semi-truck slammed into his SUV.

Disobeying the move-over law could result in a suspended license, costly fines, and in some cases, loss of life.

“That could be your mother, your sister, your grandmother, it could be anyone. So you want to maintain your cautiousness when out on the interstates and move over as far as you can from the scene,” Ruddy said.

Pennsylvania’s move-over law went into effect in April 2021.

In the meantime, state police say more information will be released at a later time as the investigation continues.

For a full breakdown of the Move Over Law, head over to the PennDOT or Pennsylvania State Police’s website.