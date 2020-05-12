Coronavirus

Mountain Top man sentenced to 20-40 years for child pornography charges

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Tuesday, Attorney General Shapiro announced that Brian Hopersberger, of Mountain Top, Luzerne County, is sentenced to 20-40 years for possession and distribution of child pornography.

This follows his conviction of 110 counts of child pornography related charges from February 2020.

Hopersberger was first charged back in 2015 after an investigation led to the discovery of an IP address at his residence was downloading and sharing videos of child pornography

Attorney General Shapiro released the following statement to Eyewitness News.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of our Child Predator Section, Brian Hopersberger will stay behind bars, far away from children and with felony convictions that will stick with him for life.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

