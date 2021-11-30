Mountain Rescue offers tips to stay safe while hunting

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue is a wilderness rescue team that gets called in to help with searches from local fire departments they were called on standby for the missing hunter in Tobyhanna township Monday night.

The rescue said in the colder months, especially during deer firearm hunting season, they see an uptick in rescue calls.

Eyewitness News spoke with Northeast Search and Rescue about what hunters can do to prevent themselves from ever getting into a rescue situation.







The search and rescue advise hunters to tell someone where they’re going and write it down for them on a map. They also suggest bringing a fully charged cell phone, basic first aid kit, water, food, extra warm and dry clothes, fire starting material, whistle, extra medicine, flashlights and extra batteries.

Northeast Search and Rescue also says that if you get hurt stop immediately and text a family member or call 911. Hunters should also know how to generate their coordinates with either a phone or handheld GPS to get help as fast as possible.

