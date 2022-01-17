Mount Pocono sees treacherous road conditions after winter storm

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter weather is causing problems across the region leaving roads slippery and unsafe. Especially those roads in Mount Pocono where snow is still falling.

PennDOT is recommending you don’t head out on the roads this morning unless absolutely necessary.

Vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and are still in effect on the following roadways:

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Route 33 in Monroe County

Vehicle restrictions are in place at Tier 3 on the entire length of I-380 in Monroe County.

In addition to the remaining vehicle restriction, speed limits to 45 mph for all vehicles, and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions remain on the following roadways:

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Interstate 380 in Monroe County

U.S. 209 in Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe counties

Also school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RV’s or any passenger vehicle towing a trailer none are allowed while these restrictions remain in place.

“We had to come out here my son-in-law got stuck and ran out of gas. We’re out here getting gas to get him unstuck. We just came out of Thornhurst. It’s icy. It’s pretty rough. Good thing I have a four-wheel drive,” said Robin Hess who lives in Pocono Lake.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel if possible. But if you have to head out today, use caution, slow down and be aware of any changes in weather conditions.

Keep checking Eyewitness Weather for the latest updates on the storm and when conditions will improve.