MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mount Pocono Harvest Fest has been rescheduled due to reports of torrential downpours and gale-force winds.

Mount Pocono Association posted on Facebook that Harvest Fest will no longer be on Saturday, September 23, and will now be held on Sunday, October 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Harvest Fest will still have lots of vendors and entertainment throughout the day.

Some of the entertainment that will be at Harvest Fest are:

Food trucks

Flaxy Morgan and DJ Queue

Loring T Brush from Marvel Comics

Mount Pocono Wildlife and Rehabilitation seminars

Mr. Mysterrrio and Company Magic Show

The U.S. National Taekwondo

PDC Karate School

Mountain Dance School

It is events like this that help the small businesses in the area and the local economy.

Sydney Kostus live at 6:30 a.m.