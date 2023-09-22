MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mount Pocono Harvest Fest has been rescheduled due to reports of torrential downpours and gale-force winds.
Mount Pocono Association posted on Facebook that Harvest Fest will no longer be on Saturday, September 23, and will now be held on Sunday, October 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Harvest Fest will still have lots of vendors and entertainment throughout the day.
Some of the entertainment that will be at Harvest Fest are:
- Food trucks
- Flaxy Morgan and DJ Queue
- Loring T Brush from Marvel Comics
- Mount Pocono Wildlife and Rehabilitation seminars
- Mr. Mysterrrio and Company Magic Show
- The U.S. National Taekwondo
- PDC Karate School
- Mountain Dance School
It is events like this that help the small businesses in the area and the local economy.
