MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mount Pocono Harvest Fest has been rescheduled due to reports of torrential downpours and gale-force winds.

Mount Pocono Association posted on Facebook that Harvest Fest will no longer be on Saturday, September 23, and will now be held on Sunday, October 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Harvest Fest will still have lots of vendors and entertainment throughout the day.

Some of the entertainment that will be at Harvest Fest are:

  • Food trucks
  • Flaxy Morgan and DJ Queue
  • Loring T Brush from Marvel Comics
  • Mount Pocono Wildlife and Rehabilitation seminars
  • Mr. Mysterrrio and Company Magic Show
  • The U.S. National Taekwondo
  • PDC Karate School
  • Mountain Dance School

It is events like this that help the small businesses in the area and the local economy.

Sydney Kostus live at 6:30 a.m.