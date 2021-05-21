Mount Pleasant Mills man arrested on child pornography charges

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS, SNYDER COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Mount Pleasant Mills man has been arrested after police say he was found in possession of child pornography after they served a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.

Officials say five CyberTip Line reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came in about David Cool, 41 of Mount Pleasant Mills. The reports, generated by Yahoo and Apple allegedly flagged two images of young girls.

According to a police affidavit, officials learned the IP address used by Cool belonged to PennTeleData and was the wireless internet belonging to Weis Markets at 16 Industrial Park Road in Milton. Police say Weis Markets confirmed that Cool worked as a transportation supervisor at that location.

Police also surveilled Cool’s home in Snyder County where they interviewed him and confirmed information. Police say Cool did admit to looking at child sexual abuse images.

Cool faces felony child pornography and criminal use of communication facility charges.