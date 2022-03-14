Mount Carmel man faces federal drug trafficking charges

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mount Carmel man was indicted on two counts by a grand jury for federal drug trafficking charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Glen Taormina, 46, of Mount Carmel, was indicted for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says, the two-count indictment alleges Taormina distributed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine on June 16, 2021. On June 17, 2021, he possessed, with the intent to distribute, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, over 40 grams of fentanyl, as well as detectable amounts of heroin in Northumberland County, the judge says.

Officials say the indictment is looking for the criminal forfeiture of $10,574 in cash, which was found and recovered by police on June 17, 2021.

The maximum penalty Taormina faces under federal law for each offense is 40 years in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.