HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mount Carmel girl’s basketball team has claimed the Class AA state championship with a 54-43 win over Neshannock in Hershey on Thursday afternoon.







It’s the first state championship in the program’s history, with seniors Lauren Shedleski, Dani Rae Renno, Lauren Ayres, and Caroline Fletcher leading the Red Tornadoes.

