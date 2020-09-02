Mount Carmel Area School District switches to hybrid learning after positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Officials with the Mount Carmel Area School District announced Tuesday that students will shift to hybrid learning after multiple cases of COVID-19 were identified.

The district says it now has four positive cases. School buildings closed to all students and staff on Monday after the first cases of COVID-19 emerged.

Students began hybrid learning on September 2 and will continue to do so until September 11. Pre-k, K, 1st and 2nd grade classrooms will continue to meet in-person with social distancing and face coverings required.

A hybrid schedule can be found on Mount Carmel Area School District’s website.

Administration says if additional COVID-19-related cases arise, they will release new guidance and require additional virtual days.