Mount Carmel Area School District suspends in-person learning after two positive COVID-19 cases

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mount Carmel Area School District was notified of two staff members testing positive for COVID-19, leading them to move to an entirely remote model of learning.

According to a release from Superintendent Pete Cheddar, both cases are related to the same household, and both work in the junior-senior high building. Cheddar says the two were last present at the school on November 10.

The district has begun contact tracing efforts.

Cheddar says that out of an abundance of caution, grades K-12 will move to a remote virtual learning model for November 12 and 13. All extra-curricular activities will be paused until November 16.

The district says their plan is to return to in-person classes on November 16. The school will be deep cleaned while students are learning remotely.