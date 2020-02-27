Mount Carmel Area School District dismissing early due to “threatening message”

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Mount Carmel Area School District posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday just after noon that they would be dismissing early due to a threat.

Below is the message posted on social media:

“This is a message for students and parents in the Mount Carmel Area School District.

Late this morning a threatening message was found on an old bulletin board in the boys’ locker room at the Jr.-Sr. High School. The threat was specific to the Jr.-Sr. High School.

Law enforcement was immediately contacted, the immediate area was swept, and nothing was found.

As a precaution, we are dismissing all students and staff as soon as the buses arrive so we can do a comprehensive sweep of both buildings. The Jr.-Sr. High School will dismiss first, then elementary school. Elementary student buses will depart from the school at approximately 1:15. The Elementary school is being dismissed only as a precaution.

We are confident that there is no immediate threat to any students or staff, and thank you for your patience and support. We will send a follow-up message later today with more information.

Thank you.”

Eyewitness News will bring you any details regarding this situation as they become available.